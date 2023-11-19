The popular sister-duo Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s feuds have been making headlines for quite some time now. Well, their brawls have been going on for a long time, and even viewers have witnessed them on their shows, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians. A video of Kim hitting Kourtney in full power is going viral, and netizens are noticing not their fight but the former’s makeup transferring on the wall as she hits it. Scroll down to watch it.

Kourtney and Kim are the daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. They grew to fame with their family reality show KUWTK. The show also featured their sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

A video of Kim and Kourtney’s fight has been going viral on Instagram. The clip is from the premiere of the 18th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Let’s learn what led them to fight mercilessly.

Kourtney Kardashian confessed that she was done filming and did not want to do it anymore. She also claimed that the channel did not pay for one of her trips. Reacting to the same, Kim Kardashian said that their mother is used to seeing her and Khloe work rigorously her and Khloe work hard. This ignited Kourtney as she said if she wanted to be a stay-at-home mother, it would be fine.

Kourt began the brawl and started hitting Kim Kardashian. As the SKIMS founder was nowhere behind, she also went to slap her elder sister. As she hit the wall on her side, she left some of her body makeup on it. Netizens are now trolling her for having full-body makeup on at home.

Reacting to the viral clip, fans trolled Kim Kardashian. The caption of the clip reads, “Kim body makeup left a stain on Khloe’s wall.” One also wrote, “Bro, the more I watch it, the funnier these Barbie dolls get.”

One also wrote, “The makeup mark on the wall.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Grown f**king women,” while one more penned, “First time i saw a battle where plastic fights plastic.”

Well, Kourtney Kardashian, in her birthday wish for Kim, recently revealed that these fights were nothing compared to how she and her little sister used to fight in high school. She wrote, “Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad if only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging ones from early high school.”

