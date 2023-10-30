Leonardo DiCaprio has given many blockbuster movies throughout his career. The actor has no limits when it comes to exploring his acting potential. He goes the extra mile to bring his characters to the screens with sheer brilliance. However, for many, he will always remain Jack from Titanic, and why not, since the movie was one of the biggest classics in the history of cinema. While his fans also remember him for playing Rose’s lover from the 1997 movie, the actor himself was extremely fond of the James Cameron directorial as he once decorated his beach house with everything Titanic.

Leo began his acting career at a very early age, but he established himself as a leading actor with the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet. A year later, he played the role of Jack opposite Kate Winslet’s Rose in Titanic and was shot to global fame.

During several incidents, Leonardo DiCaprio has himself mentioned how he did not think Titanic would be such a huge success. The romance drama is now among the highest-grossing movies of all time and remains to live in fans’ hearts rent-free. Even the Wolf of Wall Street star admits that it was the movie that shaped his career, and his love for it was visible via his Malibu beach house.

In 2021, celebrity interior designer Megan Weaver recalled visiting Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu beach house and being amazed by how it was dedicated to the movie. During her appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Megan revealed that she visited the Catch Me If You Can star’s beach house with her then-boyfriend and revealed how everything from towels to posters, everything was an ode to Titanic.

She said, “You walk into this beach house and everything was Titanic. Titanic towels, Titanic poster, Titanic, you know, everywhere. And so he did look at me and he was like, ‘Is this Leo’s house?’ Yes. That’s Leo’s house. So that was, that was pretty amazing.” She added that although Leonardo DiCaprio hardly used the house, it was amazing to see how much he did to it in the Titanic way.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio recently starred in the Martin Scorsese directorial Killers of the Flower Moon. The crime drama, which is based on the 2017 book of the same name, has been receiving positive reviews from viewers.

