The Hollywood veteran actress Meryl Streep has made millions fall in love with her impeccable skills for decades. Streep is known for bringing every character to life with sheer elegance and brilliance. One of her iconic roles came with the 2006 drama The Devil Wears Prada, in which she played a magazine’s editor, Miranda Priestly. While she effortlessly brought out the witty character to the screens, the actress once revealed that she was “depressed” playing the role.

Apart from Streep, the 2006 film also starred Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel. While for Streep, the movie did not do anything good, for the Oppenheimer star, it came as a career breakthrough.

Coming back, Mery Streep’s Miranda Priestly was known to be a picky woman who did not abide by rules and rather set her own. In the fast-paced world, she was as successful and clever as she could be. But, to be in this position, she required not one but two assistants who would go to any extent for her. The only time she shows her softer side is at the end of the movie when she puts in a good word for Andrea as she tries to bag her dream job.

Meryl Streep came out to be the perfect actress to play the part. Once, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the three-time Oscar winner revealed that she felt “horrible” playing the mean boss due to her method acting approach. The actress revealed that she felt miserable in her trailer on the shoot and said, “It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’” “That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!”

Emily Blunt also chimed in to talk about Streep’s presence on the film’s sets and revealed that she was not unapproachable and would listen to everyone. However, the Edge Of Tomorrow star added that it might not be fn for Streep as she was practicing method acting. On the other hand, Anne Hathaway revealed she felt intimidated by the Don’t Look Up star, yet she felt “cared” by her.

Well, Meryl Streep surely did magic on screen playing the mean boss, and all fans of the movie would agree to this.

