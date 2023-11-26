American singer-songwriter Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour film premiered on Saturday night, November 25, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Several A-listers, including Lizzo, Halle Bailey, Kris Jenner, and Janelle Monae, among others, attended the glittering extravaganza, which also saw the ‘Break My Soul’ singer reunite with Destiny’s Child members on the chrome carpet. However, one person who was noticeably missing from the glitzy affair was Taylor Swift, which comes as a shock to many as Queen B had attended the premiere of Tay’s Eras Tour concert film last month. Well, we may have the answer to why Miss Swift was MIA from the event. Scroll ahead to learn!

Beyonce’s concert film, documenting the pop titan’s Renaissance World Tour, will be released in the U.S. on December 1, which also marks AIDS Day. The ‘Single Ladies’ crooner has carefully chosen the release date for her film as she aims to pay attempt to pay homage to her late cousin Johnny, who died of an AIDS-related disease. Notably, Beyonce‘s album Renaissance, which sheds light on black dance music and queer cultural touchstones, is also dedicated to Johnny.

Beyhive (Beyonce’s fandom) and Swifties (Taylor Swift’s fans) were divided over which one of the two artists has held the most magnificent world tour of the century. However, Tay played ended the scope for comparisons by inviting Beyonce to her Eras Tour concert film premiere last month. Now that the Single Ladies singer was premiering her concert tour film in a star-studded event, many fans anticipated Swift’s arrival but were met with disappointment.

Well, Taylor is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour in South America, and on the night of Beyonce’s film premiere in California, Tay was playing in Sao Paulo. Struck by the Brazil tragedy, which saw a fan pass away due to cardiac arrest ahead of the concert, the grieving singer did not return home for Thanksgiving as well. Recently, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and NFL star, Travis Kelce, also revealed to his brother, Jason Kelce, that he would be spending Thanksgiving alone since the singer is in Brazil.

Talking about Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour film premiere, the high-profile event with a ‘cozy opulent’ theme was kept a secret affair, and even the guests invited were informed the premiere venue just 24 hours before the big event. The concert film will have a second premiere on November 30, in London, and for the event, the attire theme will be “upscale opulence.”

