Shawn Corey Carter, popular as Jay Z, who is also the husband of Beyonce, is an established personality in the music world. With fame and popularity comes slander and allegations, with your every move being watched. The rapper was once accused of being a p*mp for allegedly exploiting his wife as a s*x object by an ex-governor named Mike Huckabee. Keep scrolling to get all the juicy deets on it.

The couple had been married together since 2008, and they met each other in 2000. They started dating a year later and are still going strong despite the rapper’s cheating scandal; Queen Bey decided to give him a chance, and it seemed it was worth it. In 2017, he admitted to his wrongdoing via his album 4:44 and asked for his wife’s apology.

In 2014, Jay Z and Beyonce turned up the mercury levels with their performance of their song Drunk in Love at the Grammys. The former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee shared a piece of his mind about that steamy performance in his book God, Guns, Grits and Gravy. The book came out around 2015.

According to a Vox report, Mike recorded his reaction in his book on Beyonce and Jay Z’s performance and quipped ‘Why’ as he went on to praise the Grammy winner as a ‘terrific dancer’ with an ‘exceptional set of pipes.’ He also advised her to keep her explicit moves limited to the bedroom exclusively for her husband. Mike then called the rapper a cunning businessman and landed the blasphemous accusations on him.

He wrote, “Jay-Z is a very shrewd businessman, but I wonder: Does it occur to him that he is arguably crossing the line from husband to p*mp by exploiting his wife as a s*x object?”

Later, Michelle Williams came out in support of Jay Z and Beyonce and defended Queen Bey while co-hosting The View. The songstress was also a bandmate of Williams in their band Destiny’s Child, and she revealed witnessing Beyonce’s journey and her hard work. She criticized Mike for his comments in his book and said, “I thought [they] were very, very low.”

Jay Z and Beyonce have each other’s rock, and despite several ups and downs, the couple is going solid.

The songstress was busy with her Renaissance Tour Concert for a good part of this year.

