Michelle Williams wishes Destiny’s Child were still together.

The 43-year-old singer admitted she “didn’t want” 2004’s ‘Destiny Fulfilled’ to be the group’s final album and she’d have preferred it if she and bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyonce had decided to juggle their commitments to the band with their solo projects, rather than going their separate ways in 2006.

Speaking about the record on ‘The TERRELL Show’, Michelle said: “I didn’t want it to be.

“I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last. But that’s the way it is. But if it was up to me, we’d still be flip-flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group solo.”

And Michelle insisted she still doesn’t know why the trio never made another album and she won’t ever rule out the prospect of the getting into the studio again together.

She said: “I don’t know [why it was the last album].

“I promise you I don’t. I promise you I don’t. I’m quite positive that should we and want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that.”

The ‘Say My Name’ group performed together during Beyonce’s Coachella set in 2018 and her Superbowl Halftime Show in 2013, and the ‘Formation’ singer’s manager, Mathew Knowles, who was also the band’s manager, previously admitted he’d “support” the trio if they decided to work together again.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ about the chances of them doing another record, Mathew said: “It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make.

“And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

He continued: “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed.

“And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

The talent manager knew that the ‘Survivor’ hitmakers would be a success all along.

He explained: “If you don’t believe, who else is gonna believe? So it starts with you have to believe and you have to have the strategy.

“You have to have the talent. You have to have all the work ethics, being a visionary, all those things. There’s a lot of moving parts that bring success. The right record label, the right distribution, the right partners that we had like L’Oréal and Samsung. All those things is what brought about the success along with great songs.”

