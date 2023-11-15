Chris Evans is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has an illustrious career not only as Captain America in the Marvel universe but also outside that umbrella. He has been in the industry for many years, and even though he became an international name after donning the Captain America suit, he gained popularity after featuring in prestigious projects like Fantastic Four before entering the MCU world.

He has now retired as Captain America from the Marvel world, and now, Evans can be seen in other movies and series. There’s no doubt that once titled ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ the actor has a massive fanbase. While we are talking about his career graph, here are the top 5 non-MCU films that grossed over $100 million at the worldwide box office.

Apart from Chris Evans’ Captain America and Avengers movies, there are a lot of films that were commercially successful at the box office. And the box office reports are proof of his versatility. Scroll ahead to find out!

Here are the top 5 non-MCU movies that grossed over $100 million based on the Box Office Mojo:

1| Fantastic Four (2005)

Chris Evans tasted the massive commercial success with Fantastic Four. In the film franchise, Chris played Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch. While the film received a mixed response from the audience, given the time of superhero introduction in movies, it was a box office success as it earned $333.5 million worldwide.

2| Free Guy (2021)

Ryan Reynolds-led movie Free Guy saw Chris Evans in a cameo role. The film turned out to be an unexpected commercial success as it grossed $331.5 million worldwide and became the first box office hit during the pandemic era, as reported by Screenrant.

3| Knives Out (2019)

After retiring as Captain America, Chris Evans was seen starring alongside Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in Knives Out. While the movie was widely appreciated for its mystery and thriller elements, the film even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. However, the film grossed $311.6 million worldwide.

4| Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer (2007)

Two years after Fantastic Four’s huge box office success, the movie returned with its sequel. However, it turned out to be somewhat a box office disappointment in comparison to the first movie, but Evans received a lot of appreciation for his performance. As per reports, the film earned $301.9 million from the worldwide box office.

5| TMNT (2007)

TMNT, or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is an animated movie franchise where Chris Evans voiced Casey, April O’Neill’s boyfriend and a friend of the turtles. Even though it didn’t create quite a buzz, critics praised it for its animation style. While TMNT: Mutant Mayhem earned over $100 million at the box office, the film from the franchise that featured Chris Evans could only make $95.6 million from the worldwide box office.

Well, did you know about these films from Chris Evans’ career?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

