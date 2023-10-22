It feels like we are suddenly in a land where some very controversial updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the bosses, including the filmmakers, were locked in for years. While we learned how James Gunn allegedly didn’t want to share credits on Guardians Of The Galaxy with screenwriter Nicole Perlman, now a new update has gossip about Kevin Feige to offer. It says that the Marvel President was forced by Disney to announce Fantastic Four and Armor Wars.

For the unversed, at Disney’s Investor’s Day in 2020, everyone was hooked to see what Kevin Feige said when he took the stage. There were already many projects speculated, and they were even announced in the slate that Marvel Boss presented. But no one was ready to see two totally unexpected projects in it, and they were Fantastic Four Reboot and Armor Wars.

Now, as per the latest update, it turns out the announcements about the two most anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were not done willingly by Kevin Feige, but he was forced by the parent studio to do so. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the latest scoop from viral scooper MCM Culture on X (formerly called Twitter), via the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Disney forced Kevin Feige to announce Fantastic Four and Armor Wars even when nothing was ready on those films. The post read, “Kevin Feige was reportedly pressured by Disney into announcing new Marvel Studios projects, including ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ and ‘ARMOR WARS’, during Disney’s Investor Day 2020, despite them being ‘nowhere near ready’.”

Kevin Feige was reportedly pressured by Disney into announcing new Marvel Studios projects, including ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ and ‘ARMOR WARS’, during Disney’s Investor Day 2020, despite them being “nowhere near ready”.

(📚: MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios) pic.twitter.com/u4Vwv6Qf7c — 《MCMCULTURE》 (@mcuculture) October 22, 2023

Marvel bosses are now shaping Fantastic Four Reboot, about Marvel’s first family, with director Matt Shakman shaping it. They are currently working on the casting and pre-production. Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle, has also been in the making for a while. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Director Plays Cunning While Talking About Taylor Swift’s Rumored MCU Debut: “That’s A Double Whammy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News