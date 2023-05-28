Nothing can beat the wild buzz around Fantastic Four Reboot at this moment. Ever since Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses announced the movie, it has been one of the most talked about ones. But the buzz supremely intensified when the casting rumours entered the show, and we have heard about almost the entire Hollywood being considered to be a part of the Magnum Opus at this particular point. While Adam Driver is right now a probably confirmed name, turns out there are a few more confirmed ones.

For the unversed, Marvel is now prepared to bring their veteran family Fantastic Four to the MCU timeline. The fact that Multiverse gates are open gives them the advantage to reintroduce the iconic family to the onscreen world yet again just like the X-Men. For the longest, John Krasinski was in contention, only to be dethroned by Driver most recently. It turns out there are four confirmed actors now.

If the latest viral tweet is to be believed, Marvel bosses have locked four main characters for their Fantastic Four Reboot. If this is true, we are up for a very interesting ride and to give you a perspective, even a DCU star is about the make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of this turns out to be true. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per viral scoopster MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Marvel Cinematic Universe heads have found the four leading actors for their Fantastic Four Reboot. The much viral tweet features Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Daveed Diggs. If the reports from all this while are considered, they are cast as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm aka The Thing, respectively.

However, one must not take this as confirmation since only the final word will be the reality. But we can only wait for the studio to clear the air, and by the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like that is happening anytime soon. Fantastic Four Reboot is slated for a February 2025 release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

