The most significant blow and the most brutal that came in with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the boss chairs at the revamped DCU was them axing Henry Cavill’s future from roots as Superman. The actor has just announced his comeback, and the rumours around Man Of Steel 2 were all over the place, giving hope about Zack Snyder’s future. But Gunn made it very clear that his vision for DCU doesn’t have Cavill as Clark Kent in it. But The Flash, which was made much before the change in leadership, still has some hopes attached, it seems.

The Flash, for the unversed, stars the infamous Ezra Miller as the titular character and is a movie that is kind of introducing the DCU multiverse, which will not just jump timelines but will bring together multiple alumni of the universe. We already know both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are playing their versions of Superman. Gal Gadot also has a part to play. If that was not enough, Nicolas Cage is finally playing Superman two decades after his role was axed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But now, as new footage is released close to the release, it has Michael Keaton finally talking to The Flash, and while it features the iconic “I Am Batman” dialogue, there is another dialogue that has raised hopes of the fans that it means that Henry Cavill might have a cameo in the movie. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the latest footage from The Flash, we see Barry Allen and his another version gatecrashing a Batcave where they are fascinated by the technology and the Bat-Car. It is at this point that we see Michael Keaton as Batman making a smashing entry and saying, “I will help you find this Superman”. Now as per a Netflix Junkie report, this could be Henry Cavill, and there is a Superman cameo featuring The Witcher star.

Considering that the Ezra starrer was made much before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over leadership, we can assume that Henry Cavill might appear as Superman in The Flash. While there have been many changes, only release can tell.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Almost Ruined Her American Hustle Costume With Dorito Dust But The Designer Had “A Couple Of Backup Gowns”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News