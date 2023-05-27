Actress Jennifer Lawrence enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe. She is known for her style statement and always puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. The actress has an Oscar in her name and is celebrated for her phenomenal performances. However, The Red Sparrow actress is also known for being raw and unfiltered and she often reminds us of ourselves as she does things that we would do in her situation. Today, we bring to you a throwback when the actress unapologetically ate Doritos that almost ruined her beautiful American Hustle costumes. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Jennifer is known for always following her heart and doing things she really wants to pursue, even if it means ruining a costume. When it comes to inconvenient food stains, Dorito Dust ranks right behind the red wine teeth and the actress once loved them so much that they almost ruined the pale gown that she wore in American Hustle and once the designer opened up about the same and revealed they had a couple of backups.

Jennifer Lawrence who appeared in American Hustle had almost ruined her costumes with her munchies that were specifically desgined to let the audience see every lump and bump. Years later, the costume desginer Michael Wilkinson opened up about the same while talking to Vanity Fair and said, “I’m kind of glad we did because Jennifer Lawrence is a very…let’s say…raw and intuitive young lady And she’s not against eating Doritios and snack food in her costume. So we were glad that we had a couple (backup gowns).”

Well, the fans of Jennifer Lawrence love her foodie status and consider it as her most endearing quality. Meanwhile, you let us know what are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence satisfying the foodie before anything else? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

