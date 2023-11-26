Rihanna’s dating life has been a talking point since she gained recognition for her music. Her relationship with Chris Brown is still engraved in people’s minds mainly because of how he treated RiRi. Brown brutally assaulted the Umbrella singer during an argument. However, the songstress once revealed that she would always care for him despite everything that went down between them.

The Fenty Beauty founder and the rapper started dating around 2007 or 2008, and it ended in February 2009 after the assault scandal. However, as per reports, RiRi and Brown got back together in 2012, with the former removing the restraining order against the latter. The couple did not last the second time, either, as they went their separate ways in 2013. Even after being abused by Brown, the singer cared for him and thought she could change him like any other naive person in a toxic relationship.

A few years after parting ways with Chris Brown, the second time Rihanna reflected on her relationship with him. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she opened up about it and shared what went through her mind at that point. The Diamonds singer shared how she thought to be one of those people who are built to handle sh*t like this. RiRi believed she was Brown’s guardian angel, and even after everything happened, she tried to change him.

Rihanna said, “I was very protective of him. I felt that people didn’t understand him. Even after … But you know, you realize after a while that in that situation, you’re the enemy.” Further explaining, the singer said that when one points out the failures or mistakes of people like Chris Brown, they think less of the other person and resort to abusive behaviors. People like Chris know that the other person does not deserve what they are giving, and if you put up with them, then it means you agree with them. That is when she realized her worth and walked away.

Even though Rihanna left her toxic relationship with Chris Brown, she never resented him. The Fenty Beauty founder said, “I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”

Rihanna went on to say that Chris Brown was her last real boyfriend, and she would stay single until someone matched her standards. RiRi also shared how men comply with the toxic masculine standards of society where they think being affectionate to their girl in front of their guy friend would make them less of a man.

Men would look like a p*ssy if they took out the chair for his SO or any lady. Some women settle for those men who harbor this kind of mindset. Rihanna found it to be very ‘sick.’

The Fenty Beauty owner learned her lesson from her relationship with Chris Brown and has won in life with A$ap Rocky. They have set the standards high and are genuine couple goals for all the lovebirds out there.

Rihanna and A$ap Rocky embraced parenthood last year as they welcomed their first child, RZA. The couple welcomed their second child in August this year.

