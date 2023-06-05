Oscar Isaac Wants Pedro Pascal To Star In The Next 'Spider-Man Across The Spider Verse' Film: "He's Got This Particular Unique Quality To Him"

Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to have a role in the next ‘Spider-Verse’ film.

The 44-year-old actor features as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 in the cast of the new animated superhero movie ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and has suggested that ‘The Last of Us’ star should voice a character in the next flick.

Talking to British GQ magazine, Oscar Isaac said: “Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

Oscar Isaac also discussed voicing Miguel O’Hara and how he admires the “unique” traits of his alter ego.

The ‘Dune‘ star said: “He’s got this particular unique quality to him, but there are lots of things about him that I think are very surprising and make him such his own thing.

“The fangs and claws and this violence that’s simmering underneath at all times? He’s just a really interesting character.”

Oscar Isaac reflected on his experience of voice acting compared to more conventional acting work.

He explained: “You only have your voice to be able to express a lot of what’s going on. There’s more collaboration involved because it’s your voice, it’s the animators, it’s the design, it’s all these things coming together to create the character.

“There’s something beautifully communal about putting that together and just adding one element and then seeing it all come together. It’s just such a beautiful work of art.”

Oscar Isaac continued: “The art in this thing is so incredible, but specifically with Miguel. The way that he transforms visually and becomes more feral as things fall apart, I just thought, was so, so amazing.”

