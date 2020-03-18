Asur Review: Arshad Warsi & Barun Sobti Starrer Keeps You Engaged With An Excellent Story & Narrative

Asur Review: Star Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Pawan Chopra, Gaurav Arora, Vishesh Bansal

Director: Oni Sen

Genre: Psychological Crime Thriller

Produced by: Ding Entertainment

Streaming On: Voot Select

Asur Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

CBI team led by Dhananjay Rajput (Arshad Warsi) is investigating a chain of murders. While Dhananjay along with Nusrat Saeed (Riddhi Dogra), Lolark Dubey (Sharib Hashmi) & Rasool Shaikh (Amey Wagh) is trying to get to the serial killer, Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti,) an ex-CBI officer also joins in.

Nikhil Nair had long back left the CBI world due to some issues and settled abroad with his family. But he is now back to investigating the case because the serial killer always sends him the coordinates of the victim’s location before killing him/her.

As soon as he comes back, he starts investigating a case. The victim who is brutally murdered and is left in an unrecognisable shape turns out to be the wife of Dhananjay. Since there were some problems between him and his wife and all the proofs speak against him, Nikhil gets him arrested.

However, as the murders continue and the team gets more details about the chain it becomes clear that there’s much more to what they can see.

What happens next?

Asur is a story that brings forensic science and deep mysticism of Indian mythology opposite each other in a never seen before way. Niren Bhatt, Gaurav Shukla, Dr Vinay Chhawal’s script is tight, gripping and engaging. Each episode starts with the backstory of the serial killer and sheds some light on his psychology, the power of his mind and what made him that he is. While that part is intriguing enough, the cat and mouse chase is also really interesting.

The writers have done a lot of hardwork in keeping the script intelligent. Even though there are several traces that remind you of Sacred Games, there’s a lot going on which adds to the novelty factor. The whole investigation part keeps you on the edge of your seat and makes you stay hooked for the finale. What happens is you learn a lot about Indian mysticism in an interesting way and thoroughly enjoy the show.

Though a lot of times you’ll feel the show is getting little dragged too.

The finale is good but I am angry with the makers to end it on such a note. If Sacred Games 2 & The Family Man ended on a huge cliffhanger, this one takes one step ahead. By the end of the show, all you will want to ask is, “Second season kab aayega yaar?”

Asur Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Arshad Warsi is a brilliant comedy actor but it’s such a relief to see him playing a no-nonsense character. With a fine performance, he makes you believe his character.

Barun Sobti plays a very serious character which I feel he hasn’t been able to carry well enough. His dialogue delivery also has some issues as a lot of times it’s hard to understand what he says. Overall, he has given a pretty average performance.

Sharib Hashmi is good as always. Riddhi Dogra is okay. Vishesh Bansal as young Shubh does well. The rest of the cast is okay.

Oni Sen has lent a good direction. To make a show of this kind gets too difficult but the way he has presented everything onscreen is easy to grasp and engage with. He creates an environment that looks real and believable. Credits for a good story go to writers but Oni has done a good job as a director of the show.

Asur Review: Final Verdict

Asur is a must-watch because of its novelty factor. The way two opposite worlds have been brought together in a show is fascinating enough and equally fascinating is to get into the brain of a psychopath. Go for it. The 7 episode show having each episode of 40 minutes approx is totally binge worthy.

Rating: 3.5/5

