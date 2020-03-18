Tom Hanks Shares Health Update & Jokes About His Favourite Typewriter Being A Part Of Coronavirus Journey

A week ago, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed that they have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple was in Australia for some professional work. After being diagnosed with the virus, Tom and Rita were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Australia.

On Monday, they were discharged from the hospital. However, currently, they are under quarantine and have bought a house in Australia for the same. Both Tom and Rita are giving us updates of their health on the social media pages. A few hours ago, the Forrest Gump actor shared a picture of his typewriter and even joked about it.

Tom Hanks wrote, “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on th couch. Bad news: My wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”

Hanks also mentioned how he travelled to Australia with his typewriter and even it is with them in this journey together. The Oscar-winner actor wrote, “I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx”.

Read his tweet below:

Well, it’s good to see Tom Hanks giving us updates about his health and making some jokes.

Apart from Tom, actors like Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju are also diagnosed with Coronavirus this week.

