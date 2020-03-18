Coronavirus pandemic has literally bought the world on hold. With people quarantined, Bollywood has also come to a stand still. The latest to face the wrath is the Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Sadak 2 directed by papa Mahesh Bhatt. The shooting of the film has been called off and below is everything you would want to know!

Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s yesteryear hit Sadak and stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The team has been shooting for the film since quite sometime now and were in their final leg.

It turns out that the last schedule has been called off and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading rampantly across the globe.

Confirming the news is the actress and Alia Bhatt’s sister Pooja Bhatt herself. In a report by Mid Day, Pooja said, “We were supposed to shoot for the final sequence in Ooty, but that had to be called off owing to the coronavirus outbreak. A large unit was supposed to assemble in Ooty, and we did not want to put anyone at risk”.

As per the same report, the team was in Ooty to shoot a song featuring Aditya and Alia over a two days schedule.

As for Ali, this is her third film facing the pandemic since she has already seen the shoots for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR getting cancelled.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!