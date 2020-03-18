All Is NOT Well Between Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen Bhatt and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. So, a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!

Alia celebrated her special day with the girl gang and a video showing the actress cutting two birthday cakes has gone viral. Wishes poured in from friends and colleagues in the film fraternity including her mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh, but there was no message from Ranbir.

Incidentally, a day after Alia’s birthday, Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share an old picture where Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on a grinning Alia’s cheek, even as Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hug and kiss in the background. The picture was taken in New York.

Although Alia and Ranbir have neither confirmed nor denied being in a relationship, a section of the media is always over-eager to hunt for signs that attest love and/or breakup. Just the other day, many in the Bollywood media were excitedly reporting of a possible December wedding for the two stars. While Ranbir and Alia have maintained silence over all such talk, some among the mediapersons even claimed guest lists had already been drawn out for the wedding, which would reportedly happen once the Ranbir-Alia starrer “Brahmastra” released in the year end.

“Brahmastra” is Ranbir’s first film with Alia, and is directed by his close friend Ayan Mukerji, who called the shots on the Ranbir Kapoor hits “Wake Up Sid” (2009) and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” (2013) before this. The film is touted as the first of an ambitious superhero action trilogy, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

