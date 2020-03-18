Coronavirus Pandemic: Sad News For All The Marvel Fans, Black Widow Won’t Be Releasing On May 1 Anymore!

The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought the world to a halt. Due to its rapid widespread, people are falling sick and a lot of death cases are reported around the world. Now owing to its severity, Hollywood has cancelled the release of many films that were supposed to hit the theatres this month as well as in April. The latest one to put its release date on hold is Marvel’s big and promising film, Black Widow.

Black Widow is Marvel’s first Phase 4 movie that was supposed to be out on May 1, 2020 worldwide and on April 30 in India. Unfortunately owing to the widespread of Coronavirus, the release has now been delayed. Starring Scarlett Johansson, the film will show her character Natasha Romanoff’s journey of becoming an Avenger. Recently, the makers had released the final trailer for the film that received a great response. For a long time, Marvel fans were waiting for a solo film of Black Widow. However, they all have to wait for a long time now.

Black Widow isn’t the only Phase 4 Marvel film to be affected by Coronavirus Pandemic. To ensure the safety of people and avoid the spread of coronavirus, Marvel has called off the filming of its other Phase 4 project that includes The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first Hollywood celebs to test positive with Coronavirus. Thor: Ragnarok actor Idris Elba confirmed on Monday that he’s too diagnosed with the disease. They all are in Quarantine currently and undergoing the required treatment.

As far as the release date of Scarlett’s film is considered, Disney and MCU are yet to announce the new release date.