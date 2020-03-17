From Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj To Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha – 10 Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2020!

After getting a rocking start with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, 2020 met with bad luck. First of all a series of non-hits and flops released at the Box Office. And finally, when good films came, Coronavirus Outbreak impacted their performance badly.

If Baaghi 3 lost 25-30 crores easily, Angrezi Medium lost a minimum of 13 crores in the first weekend itself. That was not it as big films like Sooryavanshi got postponed. But nevertheless, this phase shall pass too and the Bollywood audience will be offered a series of big films in the coming months.

There’s a super interesting lineup of Bollywood films for 2020 and all you have to do is brace yourselves. We have compiled a list of Bollywood’s most awaited films releasing in 2020 and it will surely leave you super excited for the upcoming period.

1) Sooryavanshi

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Special Appearances: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release Date: Unknown

2) ’83 Movie

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Aditi Arya, Jatin Sarna, Adinath Kothare, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta

Director: Kabir Khan

Release Date: April 10, 2020 (May get postponed)

3) Laxmmi Bomb

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani

Director: Raghava Lawrence

Release Date: May 22, 2020

4) Radhe

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff

Director: Prabhudheva

Release Date: May 22, 2020

5) Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar

Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya

Release Date: Aug 14, 2020

6) Jersey

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Gowtham Tinnanuri

Release Date: August 28, 2020

7) Prithviraj

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar

Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Release Date: November 13, 2020

8) Brahmastra

Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release Date: Dec 4, 2020

9) Maidaan

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani

Release Date: Dec 11, 2020

10) Laal Singh Chaddha

Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Advait Chandan

Release Date: Dec 25, 2020

Which is your most awaited film among these?

