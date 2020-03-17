From Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj To Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha – 10 Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2020!

After getting a rocking start with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, 2020 met with bad luck. First of all a series of non-hits and flops released at the Box Office. And finally, when good films came, Coronavirus Outbreak impacted their performance badly.
If Baaghi 3 lost 25-30 crores easily, Angrezi Medium lost a minimum of 13 crores in the first weekend itself. That was not it as big films like Sooryavanshi got postponed. But nevertheless, this phase shall pass too and the Bollywood audience will be offered a series of big films in the coming months.
There’s a super interesting lineup of Bollywood films for 2020 and all you have to do is brace yourselves. We have compiled a list of Bollywood’s most awaited films releasing in 2020 and it will surely leave you super excited for the upcoming period.
1) Sooryavanshi
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif
Special Appearances: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh
Director: Rohit Shetty
Release Date: Unknown
2) ’83 Movie
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Aditi Arya, Jatin Sarna, Adinath Kothare, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta
Director: Kabir Khan
Release Date: April 10, 2020 (May get postponed)
3) Laxmmi Bomb
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani
Director: Raghava Lawrence
Release Date: May 22, 2020
4) Radhe
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff
Director: Prabhudheva
Release Date: May 22, 2020
5) Bhuj: The Pride Of India
Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar
Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya
Release Date: Aug 14, 2020
Trending
6) Jersey
Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur
Director: Gowtham Tinnanuri
Release Date: August 28, 2020
7) Prithviraj
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar
Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Release Date: November 13, 2020
8) Brahmastra
Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Release Date: Dec 4, 2020
9) Maidaan
Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani
Release Date: Dec 11, 2020
10) Laal Singh Chaddha
Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Advait Chandan
Release Date: Dec 25, 2020
Which is your most awaited film among these?
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!