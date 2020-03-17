Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Makes A Hilarious Revelation About Her, Watch Video

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are two of the most adorable sisters in Bollywood. Their pictures together often trend on social media but apart from the social media PDA, these siblings share a lot which their fans adore.

If Alia Bhatt has been supportive of Shaheen during her depression days, very few people know but Shaheen has also helped Alia clearing the “mess of her room.”

In the latest video on Alia’s official YouTube channel, we see both sisters sitting together and discussing several topics. While discussing about, “Who keeps the room/home cleaner?”, the things get candid instantly.

Pointing out to Shaheen, Alia also defends herself and says that when she is alone she is super clean but when Shaheen comes she suddenly becomes a mess.

Shaheen then recalls an incident when Alia was shooting for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and tells that when she visited her hotel room her whole bathing tub was full of clothes and they were all piled up. To defend herself Alia says that there was no laundry basket. As the sweet banter between the two continues, Alia admits that Shaheen cleaned the mess. How sweet is that?

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday along with Shaheen and her friends recently and their pictures and videos were loved by netizens. A TikTok video of the girl gang immediately went viral.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR & Gangubai Kathiawadi.

