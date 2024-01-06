Since yesterday, Punjabi actor and Animal fame Manjot Singh has been making headlines for his heroic act. The actor was recently in the news for his brief role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, where he portrayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin in the film. He is also seen behind RK in the chartbuster Arjan Vailly song. Recently, a clip surfaced on the web and took social media by storm as it saw him saving a girl’s life. As seen in the video, a girl is seen sitting on the edge of the roof. He slowly reaches near her and grabs her by the arm before she jumps off.

Soon after the video resurfaced on the web, netizens hailed the actor for his brave act and for saving the girl from jumping. But here’s the truth, not many know about the video in question. As the actor is getting lauded for his act, not many know that it is an old clip, not a recent one. Well, we are not saying that. The actor has himself confirmed the same. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently, Manjot Singh took to social media to re-share the old video and inform his fans that the shocking incident occurred in 2019. He captioned the video, “This happened in 2019 a girl was committing SUICIDE and by the grace of god i was able to save her i was in right place at the right time . We all face problems and hardships “Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.”

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, paji you are real “Animal” saving human ……… You are great paji,” while another said, “Real “ Animal “ saving human.”

A third user wrote, “Pajji dil jeet liya more then movie salute pajji salute sing is king.”

“I was there . Saw the whole incident , thank god you were present at the right time and saved a life . #respect @royal_manjjot_singhh,” wrote an eyewitness.

Meanwhile, Animal, which co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor Triptii Dimri, and others, received mixed reviews. While a section loved the film, another section bashed the makers for glamorizing violence, misogyny, and toxic masculinity.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Manjot Singh’s viral video? Do let us know.

