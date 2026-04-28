The doubts, worries, suspicions, risks, and dangers on General Hospital do not seem to be getting any fainter. Be it Valentin being worried for Anna, Britt concerned about Rocco’s life, or Elizabeth trying to put the pieces together and confiding in Dante. Here’s what unfolded lately.

General Hospital: Elizabeth Shares Concerns, Valentin Takes A Risk & Britt Clashes With Rocco

Elizabeth checked in on Cullum, and he took the chance to interrogate her about her son Jake, her past with Jason, and where she was the night the shooting took place. Elizabeth found the incident weird and confided in Dante when she met him. The latter stated that Cullum was digging for intel.

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Dante also added that he knew something about that night did not add up. He mentioned how he regretted he hadn’t convinced the PCPD to further investigate the incident and let the WSB take charge. What he does not know is that his son Rocco is the one who shot Cullum and not Jason.

Valentin told Carly about what happened when her daughter Josslyn visited him. He explained how she found items linked to Faison during her trip over to Wyndemere. He pointed out that this was proof that Cullum was directly connected to what happened to Anna and why she was hastily taken away.

He stated that Anna must have found out about something major, which led them to drag her away using excuses. After all, killing her would have led to a lot of suspicion. So they decided to make it all look like something was majorly wrong with Anna instead. He told Carly he had called Anna’s clinic.

She was shocked that he would take such a big risk, knowing the WSB was actively trying to track him down and keep an eye on Anna. Carly asked him why he would be so irresponsible when he was hiding at her house. On the other hand, Cullum told Sidwell someone had called the clinic for Anna.

He revealed that the caller had claimed they were Kevin, but when the call was tracked, the caller had been located in Port Charles instead of Ireland, where Kevin was currently residing. Cullum made it clear that they needed to find out who exactly had called for Anna at the clinic as soon as possible.

And lastly, Britt saw Rocco hiding and looking at Cullum. She grabbed him away from the window and yelled at him for doing something so very risky despite her warnings. She roughly manhandled him and reiterated that he needed to keep his mouth zipped about what he did if he cared for his life.

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