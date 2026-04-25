The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making Phyllis a deal she can’t refuse amidst his tricks. On the other hand, Adam pushed Riza to come clean about everything. And then last but definitely not least, Sharon and Noah were ambushed by Matt in Las Vegas.

From good news and surprises to threats and loyalty checks, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 27, 2026

The first episode of the week features Sharon and Noah fighting for their lives. How far will they go to save Nick? Chelsea and Sienna join forces. But will this alliance even work? Abby extends an olive branch to Devon. Is this going to fix their marriage? Up next, Cane receives life-changing news.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Victor calls Phyllis’ bluff. But what will this lead to? When Nick hits rock bottom, will Sharon and Noah be able to protect him from dwindling even further? Lauren stands her ground with Daniel. How will he react now?

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

When Adam forces Nick to face the truth, will the two brothers be able to help each other out? Lily shares promising news with Stephanie and Holden. Is this about Cane being a match for Malcolm? It’s Billy’s turn to surprise Sally. What romantic moments does he have planned for her?

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Victor forces Michael’s hand. How will he react to the same? Jack reveals a new plan of attack. But will it work or fail again? Christine threatens Phyllis. Is this about Danny again or something else? Patty pushes Kyle’s buttons. How will he react to her taunts and sneers regarding both of his parents?

Friday, May 1, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor forcing Nick to come clean. Is he going to confess the truth? Meanwhile, Victoria prepares her defense against Phyllis. Will his research and dirt work or not? And lastly, Sharon questions Sienna’s loyalty. Is this about Noah, or is this about Matt?

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