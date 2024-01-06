Another film for 2024 has been announced. In fact, another sequel promises another exciting Ajay Devgn thriller. Raid 2 has been announced, and the superstar will be back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the crime drama directed by Rajkumar Gupta. The film has been locked to release on November 15, 2024, two weeks after Diwali.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which was a hit at the box office. The film was made on a budget of 48 crore and collected a whopping 101 crore at the box office, registering huge profits.

As Raid 2 has been announced, Ajay Devgn has matched the highest number of releases in 2024 with Akshay Kumar, and both actors are ready with four releases each this year. All of these eight films might aim, in total, for a collection of 2000+ crores.

Ajay Devgn & 4 Releases

In 2024, Ajay Devgn locked the release dates of four of his films, starting with Shaitan, followed by Singham Again, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Raid 2. While Shaitan is a remake of a Gujarati film titled Vash, Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the third part of Ajay Devgn’s Cop Franchise film. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a romantic drama co-starring Tabu. The film is helmed by Neeraj Pandey. Last but not the least is the recently announced Raid 2.

Maidaan Still Under Dilemma

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is a sports drama produced by Boney Kapoor. The film has been in the making for three years and has faced a lot of budget issues since the cost of maintaining a football ground for three years has been huge. After this, a cyclone in Mumbai disrupted the set majorly, and the film has incurred losses already.

Ajay Devgn Matches Akshay Kumar’s Count

In 2024, Ajay Devgn is matching the number of releases with Akshay Kumar, who has locked release dates for his films Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Welcome to the Jungle. With these films, Akshay Kumar is already targeting a cumulative collection of 1000 crores in 2024.

Will Ajay Devgn Bring A Cumulative 1000 Crore?

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again might be a sure-shot blockbuster owing to the brand value of the franchise and its elaborate star cast. Apart from this, the other three films are currently low on buzz. So, it is difficult for the superstar to register a 1000 crore cumulative collection at the box office. However, if his film with Tabu works (which might work since the pair works brilliantly on screen), then the target might not be that difficult to achieve!

So, going by the average of 250 crore per film, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar might bring a whopping 2000 crore cumulative collection with their eight films together and consider the work for 2024 half done!

