Veteran actress Tabu is regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in Hindi cinema. She has played several fictional and literary characters in both mainstream and independent cinema. But did you know she once lost out on the film Aamir Khan and was replaced by Manisha Koirala? Scroll down to know more.

The National Award-winning actress, after working in films like Astitva, Virasat, Maachis, and many other acclaimed films, was initially roped in for the 1999 film Mann. However, things soon changed, and Manisha Koirala ended up doing the role opposite the superstar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Filmfare in 2001, Tabu opened up about losing out on the role in Mann. She had done a photo shoot with Aamir for the film but was never informed of what happened after that. “See, I would have loved to do a film with Aamir. We even did a photo shoot together for Mann. I’m clueless about what happened after that, I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes,” she said.

Tabu said she had been “at the receiving end far too often” and added, “Manipulations are a part of this game. It happens to every heroine.” Interestingly Mann wasn’t the only film Tabu lost. Apparently, she was supposed to work with Govinda in Kunwara. However, the role ultimately went to Urmila Matondkar. While the Bholaa actress did not speak much about the Govinda film but said she had been through enough “disappointment and humiliation.”

She said, “It would have been great fun to do Kunwara with Chi Chi. I’ve gone through my share of disappointment and humiliation. But I hold no grudge, they get you nowhere.” Aside from Fanaa, where Tabu had a small cameo, Aamir Khan and Tabu never worked together. Govinda and Tabu, however, never worked together.

Tabu was recently seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa. Her upcoming films include Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and Rhea Kapoor produced The Crew.

Must Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh Calls It Quits With Girlfriend Tina Thadani Days After ‘Holding Hands’ With Nushrratt Bharuccha At A Concert: “She Is Heartbroken…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News