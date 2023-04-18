Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the biggest female stars of our generation. She not only made her mark in Bollywood but also paved her way into Hollywood as well. Recently, the Desi girl revealed that she felt cornered in Bollywood, leading her to pursue her career in the West.

Her recent confessions that she encountered hostility in the Hindi film industry as people stopped casting her in films, eventually pushing her to move to the West, have sparked discussions on how the film industry functions, including its politics, nepotism, the attitude of gatekeeping, and cliques.

Priyanka Chopra addressed how to make Bollywood a secure environment for outsiders who do not have the safety net of a film family during an interview with Indian Express. “I think having conversations around opportunity and merit is important. Now that we are living in the world of streaming, there is so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much in the last five to ten years. You have so many talents – writers, directors, and actors that come from outside the industry. When I first started, that was not the case at all. So I think having conversations around the fact that the workplace should be merit-based, that the workplace should be a positive environment, that casting should be a casting director’s job instead of the politics and the drama,” she said.

“I think having those conversations is really, really important so that there are no camps that actually rule casting, and it is done because of merit and because of audiences wanting to watch people. I am so excited to be able to see so many new faces from outside (of the film industry) and different parts of the country who have come into mainstream Hindi language entertainment. It gives me such joy to be able to see that in my own career. And that happened because my generation of actors fought for it,” Priyanka added.

Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her mega Prima Video series Citadel.

