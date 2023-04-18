Radhika Apte needs no introduction. The actress – who has entertained in movies such as Andhadhun, Parched, Monica, O My Darling Lust Stories and more, has been recently in the news owing to some headline-grabbing statements she made about being asked to get a nose job, bigger b**bs and more. And now, she’s spilt some more beans.

During an exclusive conversation with Radhika while she promoted her recent release, ZEE5’s Mrs Undercover, with director-director Anushree Mehta, the actress got candid about filmmakers asking her to go under the knife for various reasons. She also revealed if she ever contemplated getting surgeries done owing to the number of comments made about it.

For those who don’t know, Radhika Apte in a recent interview, revealed that people in the industry have been extremely rude to her. She spoke about how after Badlapur, people thought she could only do s*x comedies and would strip if the character demanded, as well as losing a film because she was overweight by a couple of kilos. She also spoke about how people asked her to ‘get a better nose… bigger breasts’ and more at the start of her career in Bollywood.

While chatting with Radhika Apte, we asked her if she had ever thought about getting surgeries, given the things people said to her at the start of her career. The actress answered this question by saying, “No, I didn’t, I didn’t.” She continued, “I am very happy with who I am and how I am. I’ll never get under the knife.”

On being asked if people are still likely to comment on her body and needing to get ‘improvement’ surgeries, Radhika said, “People will keep commenting… but nobody anymore does (it to me). (Yeh) bahut pehli wali baat hai.”

Talking about whether the film industry has progressed from prioritizing an artiste’s body image over their talent, Radhika Apte said, “I think there’s definitely a change. And now women and men of different body shapes and looks – conventionally different looking people are getting prominent parts and… Thank God for that. It’s changing, but it’s equally you have a lot of plastic surgeries… it’s a mixture of the two I think.”

