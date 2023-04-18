Yo Yo Honey Singh has been making a lot of noise over his personal life ever since divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar. He quickly moved on and began dating Tina Thadani. Unfortunately, after a span of a month, the couple has called it quits, days after being spotted holding hands with Nushrratt Bharuccha. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Honey began dating Tina in April last year. But only in January did he confirm their relationship by introducing her as his girlfriend at an event in Delhi. They had posted several pictures with each other on social media. But it looks like their split was bitter, as they’re now not even following each other on the gram.

A source close to Hindustan Times, “They (Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani) wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it.”

If one may notice, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani have also removed pictures with each other on their social media platforms. The development contacted the actress but refused to comment on their relationship status.

Meanwhile, Honey was recently spotted holding hands with Nushrratt Bharuccha at a concert, sparking dating rumours. The actress was even blushing as the paps clicked them.

Recently, Tina also spoke about her bond with Yo Yo Honey Singh. She told ETimes about her parents’ reaction to their relationship, “My parents got the news after they read stories about us online. My parents are just happy and supportive. My dad was excited, and he said, ‘oh, we have to do this, we have to do that.”

There were also accusations that Honey Singh began seeing Tina Thadani while married to Shalini Talwar. However, she clarified that he was “100% single” when they began dating.

