Yo Yo Honey Singh was embroiled in a legal divorce case with Shalini Talwar. His ex-wife accused him of infidelity, not just with 1 or 2 but multiple women during their marital span. There were also rumours that Tina Thadani was the reason behind their divorce. His new girlfriend is now breaking her silence and giving it back to trolls. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Shalini had accused Honey’s father of grazing her chest with his hands under the influence of alcohol. Several other allegations including domestic violence were levelled at his family in the legal case that demanded compensation of 10 crores. But it was eventually settled at a sum of 1 crore. The divorce was finalized in September last year. Within 3 months of their split, the singer had reportedly moved on with Tina.

Now, Tina Thadani is giving details of her blossomed love with Yo Yo Honey Singh and informed they began dating in April 2022. She told the Times of India, “Things evolved between us gradually. As I got to know him, I realised that Honey is so different. It is hard to come across a person like him. He is very charismatic and intelligent. I have been a fan of his work, too. He is a trendsetter and he stands out.”

Reacting to trolls and other allegations, Tina Thadani added, “I have never judged people on the basis of their past. It is none of my business. I have only looked at his work and have been a fan of his work. When I met him, he came across as this shy and sweet individual. I had no other impression of him other than him being Honey Singh — the singer who has a lot of swag. I don’t read all that (comments on social media). That was in the past. He was 100 percent single when I met him. He was working. Rest, I don’t talk about someone’s past life. I don’t pay attention to trolls and pick a fight online.”

