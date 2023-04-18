Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have always shared an amazing rapport. Both actors enjoy a massive fan following and have been the best of friends for more than 20 years. However, like any good friends, the two apparently once had a fallout and were not on good terms at a certain point in their careers.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s friendship started on the set of Saajan. The film was helmed by Lawrence D’ Souza and starred the two actors in lead roles along with Madhuri Dixit. Read on to know what happened between Salman and Sanjay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in News 18, the friendship between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt once hit a rock bottom when the latter once felt that Salman was getting arrogant with his unprecedented success in the movie business. This apparently left the Khalnayak actor agitated so much so that he ended up going to Salman’s house. If reports are to be believed Sanjay Dutt was so angry that he started shouting outside his house leaving Salman Khan irked. It is reported that Salman apparently handled the situation calmly but this left a dent in their bond. After the unfortunate incident, the two actors did not speak to each other for a long time.

Another rift between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt was reported in 2011 during the latter’s wife Maanayata’s birthday bash. It was reported that Salman and Sanjay’s best friend Bunty Walia apparently got into a heated argument at the party. Sanjay and Salman then got into a war of words thus further drifting apart in their friendship.

Things escalated when Salman Khan did not meet Sanjay Dutt after the latter was released from Yerwada Jail. However, Sanjay Dutt cleared the air on the rumours saying, “What jhagda? I went to his Ganpati celebrations when I was out on furlough and no one wrote about it. But he didn’t visit me after I returned and that was news. He’s a busy actor, he was shooting far away, he can’t be sitting at my house 24×7 but he’s still my younger brother.”

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt shared the screen in movies like Chal Mere Bhai and Son of Sardaar. Salman will soon be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sanjay too is busy with his multiple projects.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pooja Hegde Says “When God Gave Me Six Blockbusters Back-To-Back…” Breaking Silence On The Box Office Failure Of ‘Cirkus’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ & ‘Acharya’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News