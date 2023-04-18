Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan recently created milestones with their recent outing in Pathaan, and fans are still not over it. Both actors have a long history of friendship, as they have even had a few rough patches in their journey to stardom. However, SRK once took a dig at Salman Khan and called him on stage to give an acceptance speech for the award on his behalf.

Both the Khans started their acting journey together at the same time. Their work, acting capabilities, and stardom are yet to be matched with the current generation of stars. Recently, Salman even acknowledged that the new breed of actors would have to run to match them in terms of work. However, read ahead to know what really happened at an award function when SRK invited Salman as he believed Shah Rukh would take all the awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an award ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan was selected for an award which he later gave to Salman Khan. He starts by saying, “I would like to call a gentleman who is going to thank everyone on my behalf. Because he feels mujhko sare awards milte hai aur usko nahi milta”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɪᴀᴍ ᴋʜᴀɴ (@iamkhan.02)

The Pathaan actor cordially hugs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman as he says, “Sallu assalam walekum bhai”. As he asks Salman to say a few worlds, he continues the banter and fakes, saying, “I can’t believe this. I would like to thank Shah Rukh ka ghosh wala, Shah Rukh’s driver and Shah Rukh Khan”

Interestingly, Salman recently said the awards he has in his homes are used as door stoppers. Reacting to the same statement, a user commented, “Aur aab salman khan ko itne awards mile he ki woh darwaze ka stopper bana ke use kar rhe hein😂😂”

Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pooja Hegde Says “When God Gave Me Six Blockbusters Back-To-Back…” Breaking Silence On The Box Office Failure Of ‘Cirkus’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ & ‘Acharya’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News