Actress Mahie Gill who keeps her personal life extraordinarily guarded and closed, has finally come out and confirmed that she is married to her long-time boyfriend Ravi Kesar. There were speculations about the couple’s status but none ever addressed it.

Mahie and Ravi also have a 6-year-old daughter. As per reports, the couple has shifted base to Goa and functions from there as they are taking time out raising their little bundle of joy, Veronica.

Mahie Gill has been in a relationship with Ravi Kesar for over a decade. The actress never spoke on their relationship status if they were married or were living-in together. However, in 2019, Mahie posted about having a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Now, Hindustan Times, exclusively reports the Mahie Gill confirmed that she is married to her boyfriend Ravi. The actors worked together in the Alt Balaji and Zee 5 series Fixerr. “Yes, I am married to him”, she said after she was asked about her marital status. However, Mahie did not confirm if she was already married to him or if the wedding happened recently.

Mahie Gill, in an earlier interview with HT a few years back confirmed that she is dating Ravi Kesar, who hails from and is based in Goa. Kesar belongs to the Hotel Management industry and the couple first met around 14 years back on a cruise from Mumbai To Goa.

In 2019, Mahie opened up about having a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She even clarified that Veronica is her biological daughter. Mahie made a conscious decision not to disclose it. This never came into the public eye since she took a break from films when she was pregnant.

On the work front, Mahie Gill was last seen in the Sony Liv web series Your Honor in 2021. Talking about films, the Dabangg actress did a film titled Doordarshan in 2020 which was well received digitally. Mahie shot to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D, a modern take on Devdas where she played Paro.

