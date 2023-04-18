Tigmanshu Dhulia today has come a long way in his career. He is known for making films like Paan Singh Tomar. But do you know he started his directing career in television? Well, recalling his earlier days, the director shares a funny anecdote about how he tried to show off in front of Aamir Khan. The actor was then shooting for Sarfarosh.

In an interview, Tigmanshu said, “We were shooting at Esel Studio in Trombay, it used to be a cheap studio to shoot at. They had everything there; a petrol pump, a court, a village, a temple. We were working one day, and we noticed some excitement. Lots of cars started coming in. We were curious, and we were told that Aamir Khan had come to shoot Sarfarosh.”

Speaking further with Bollywood Hungama, Tigmanshu Dhulia said that we decided to put together a ‘lavish’ shot. He said, “Acha, inko dikhate hain. Maine kaha, ‘Yeh crane le jao chhat pe haveli ke’ (I wanted to show off in front of the Sarfarosh crew, so I told my people to put together a lavish crane shot). Maine khatarnak shot lagaya, sirf dikhane ke liye unko (I designed a killer shot, just to show those people).”

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Paan Singh Tomar won him wide critical acclaim, including National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Recently he has been honoured with a life membership of the International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film & Television by Sandeep Marwah, President Marwah Films & Video Studios. He also started directing and production of a film titled “Showman” starring Govinda, but the film was abandoned.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film did not perform well at the box office. Well, unconfirmed reports suggest that KGF director Prashanth Neel has approached Aamir Khan for his upcoming project, which also features Jr. NTR. There are reports that Aamir might also join YRF’s spy universe soon with an upcoming spy thriller film.

