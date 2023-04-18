Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often made headlines for her unfiltered opinion. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following, has starred in several films with Shah Rukh Khan. Her journey to becoming a shining star of Bollywood wasn’t an easy one as she had been subjected to criticism and replacement in the industry. Yes, you heard that right! Aishwarya has often opened up about getting replaced in Bollywood films, especially the ones she was supposed to do with Shah Rukh Khan.

Once SRK also opened up about the same and revealed regretting getting Aishwarya replaced in Chalte Chalte with Rani Mukerji, it was called a good decision as a producer. Well, not only SRK, even Aish had once opened up about getting ousted from SRK films without her knowledge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, when then-Aishwarya Rai was asked about getting replaced in Shah Rukh Khan films, she had caked it hurtful. She had then told the host, “Yes, at the time, it was written that we would be working on a couple of films together, and then suddenly, they weren’t happening, with no explanations whatsoever.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further revealed, “No, it wasn’t my decision,” admitting that she felt hurt by the sudden move. “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it…You become more aware of what you have heard about, so, what became obvious was that it could happen to me too, with all your apparent box office success, and secure position in the industry,” said the Devdas actor.

Later when Simi Garewal asked Aishwarya Rai if she ever got back to the makers and asked for a justification to know what had actually transpired, she said, “It’s not in my nature to.” Adding, “If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will return to the silver screen with Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 2012 Wedding Outfit Was First Worn By Saif Ali Khan’s Grandmother Her Highness Sajida Sultan Begum In 1939 & Then by His Mother Sharmila Tagore In 1968 [See Pictures]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News