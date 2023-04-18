After the superb success of part 1, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the team are all set to entertain the audience with Ponniyin Selvan 2. There are mixed opinions about the plans to carry forward the franchise but as we all know, the film was already shot and kept ready for release. Now, let’s see how it is faring in advance booking at the box office!

For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released last year on 30th September. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from both critics and the masses. However, the record collections at the Tamil Nadu box office made the biggie one of the biggest Indian hits of 2022. On the global front, it earned a massive total of over 480 crores gross, becoming one of the biggest hits from Kollywood in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With such glory in the kitty, the buzz is high for Ponniyin Selvan 2 and the same could be seen getting translated in numbers at ticket windows. As per Track Tollywood, the film has opened to a roaring response in the advance booking in the USA. Very quickly, the film has already sold tickets worth $200K in pre-sales. On the premiere itself, the mark of $2 million is expected to be touched.

Going by the early signs, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to rake in box office records for the Tamil film industry in overseas.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is scheduled to release on 28th April 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: John Wick 4 Is Now The Highest-Grossing Film In Keanu Reeves Led Franchise, The Super Mario Bros Movie Nears The $700 Million Milestone At The Worldwide Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News