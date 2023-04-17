After a temporary rough phase, things have got back on track at the box office. First, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 did well and now, The Super Mario Bros Movie is rocking on the worldwide front. In the latest news, Keanu’s recent outing has emerged as the highest-grosser in the franchise, and even Super Mario is on its way to achieving a huge milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Upon its release, the animated adventure film received mixed reviews from critics. However, word of mouth has been extremely positive and family audiences are watching it in big numbers. As a result, the milestone of $500 million was recently crossed and now, by the end of the second weekend, the film has already got closer to the $700 milestone.

As per the report in Deadline, The Super Mario Bros Movie has earned a whopping estimated total of $678 million at the worldwide box office. Out of this, $330 million have come from overseas, including $94.1 million from the second weekend run. From the IMAX version alone, the film has made $32.8 million so far, making it the fourth highest-grosser ever in the format.

Coming to Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4, it has earned a global total of $349.7 million so far. With this, the film has become the highest-grossing film in the John Wick franchise by overtaking John Wick 3’s $328 million.

Let’s see how far The Super Mario Bros Movie and John Wick 4 go at the worldwide box office!

