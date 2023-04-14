The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office (Worldwide): Chasing The Milestone Of $500 Million!

Universal Pictures’ (distributed by Warner Bros.) The Super Mario Bros Movie – an incredible adaptation of the Nintendo game series has taken the world by storm. Driving extreme nostalgia among audiences, the film is an energetic movie that will take you on a trip down memory lane of your childhood days.

The movie has collected a gigantic amount of 3577 crores ($437.94 million) worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros Movie continues to receive immense applause from the audiences as they shower their love reflecting on the house-full bookings across theatres in India.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is the story of a Brooklyn plumber named Mario who travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with a princess named Peach and an anthropomorphic mushroom named Toad to find Mario’s brother, Luigi, and to save the world from a ruthless fire-breathing Koopa named Bowser.

The movie features Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Kevin Michael Richardson among several others in pivotal roles.

