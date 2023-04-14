Recently, a rumour has been spreading like wildfire, and it is quite hard to believe that Justin Bieber is cheating on his wife, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, with another singer. For the unversed, Justin, who was previously dating Selena Gomez, dumped her to have a romantic relationship with Hailey, and now is the same thing being repeated? Scroll ahead to find out the truth!

In recent events, Hailey has faced quite a lot of backlash and negative comments in regard to her indirect dig towards Selena. Now, Hollywood’s one of the IT couples, Hailey and Justin, is leading the headlines due to baseless rumour.

As per two Tiktokers, @arielareeder and @thekylemarisa, Justin Bieber is accused of cheating on Hailey Bieber with another singer Bella Poarch. They claimed that Justin wanted to have an extramarital affair with the social media personality. However, according to reports, Justin had approached Bella to take his music to another promotional level and had asked her to collaborate with him to increase his platform’s relevance.

However, their project didn’t proceed after they met as reports suggested that Bella Poarch felt “uncomfortable” around Justin Bieber as he is married to Hailey Bieber. And soon, she turned down the offer of collaboration.

Later, this whole scenario was addressed in the TikTok video where the users allegedly “discovered the real agenda” for their collaboration. However, even though this is quite baseless evidence to prove Justin Bieber’s cheating rumours about his wife, Hailey Bieber, fans are eager to know the truth behind the fuss.

Every celebrity lives under the constant radar of the media or their fans, which often leads to speculation of various rumours about them. And if it’s a celebrity couple, the word ‘cheating’ often gets added.

Well, what are your thoughts about Justin Bieber’s cheating rumours? Do you think there’s any possibility of it being true? Let us know in the comment section below.

