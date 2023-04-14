Social media has declared Pete Davidson as a ladies’ man, and there’s suddenly a mystery around him. Men and women both want to know what the fuss is about this actor’s s*x appeal and well, it seems that he is unaware of it himself. During a recent interview, Pete revealed that he is baffled about the talks revolving around his d*ck and cannot understand everyone’s obsession with it. Scroll on for more details!

Pete was in a relationship with Ariana Grande for five months before the Thank You, Next singer called it off. After that, the comedian was together with Kim Kardashian for a while last year. The two looked incredible together and had a sizzling chemistry. Interestingly, the actress spilled some secrets about his ‘BDE (Big D*ck Energy)’ that got her attracted to him in the first place. Pete has opened up about the same and dismissed all such ‘rumours.’

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Pete Davidson said that all the talks around his BDE were not genuine at all. He said, “I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s just very normal-sized p*nis. It’s not too big or too small.” He shared the feedback he had received about the ‘size’ in the past and said, “It’s just like big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told.”

For the unversed, his former lovers, both Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, had spoken about the size of his ‘thing.’ According to EOnline, the 7 Rings singer once answered how long Pete Davidson’s d*ick was and tweeted, “Like 10 inches? Oh f*ck…I mean…like a li’l over a minute.” The Bodies Bodies Bodies star had said that he was not happy with her statement as it formed unrealistic expectations. In an interview with People, he had said, “I don’t like that she talked all that sh*t for my p*nis. Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge p*nis? So that every girl who sees my d*ck for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

Kim Kardashian had also revealed to People that she felt something really different about Pete Davidson. She said, “So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in a scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. Maybe I just need to try something different!’”

Do let us know what you think about all this fuss around Pete Davidson and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

