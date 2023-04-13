Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s intense romance with Pete Davidson was once the talk of the town. The duo was madly in love with each other. They dated each other for a short period of time before parting ways, but while they were dating, they never missed a chance to paint headlines. However, now both of them are moving on in their respective lives. If reports to be believed, Kim is all set to enter the dating game once again. On the other hand, things between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are also progressing. Scroll below to read the details!

Kim has not been dating for a while, and as per the latest reports, it would not be wrong to say that she is single but now ready to mingle. Months after parting ways with beau Davidson, she is all set for a fresh start.

As per a report in Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed, TV megastar Kim Kardashian is more open to dating again and putting herself out there. The source further added, “She is feeling good and confident and is in a great place.” Notably, the Skims founder finalized her divorce from her ex-husband and popular rapper Kanye West in November and post that in an interview, she admitted that she will marry again as the “fourth time’s a charm.”

On the other Pete Davidson, who was at some point of time head over heels in love with Kim Kardashian, is now slowly moving on in his life and making a deeper bond with Chase Sui Wonders. The duo is spending a lot of time together, and in fact, the comedian also met Chase’s family. As per reports, they are still figuring out and seeing where it goes.

For the unversed, it was Kim Kardashian who had called off the relationship with Pete Davidson. It was reported the reality star was going hold and cold in the relationship. But it’s good to see them moving on.

