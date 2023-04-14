Angelina Jolie is one of the most renowned celebrities in the showbiz industry. The actress has many remarkable performances that have proven her mantle as one of the best performers in Hollywood. However, Jolie had quite steamy scenes with her co-star that would just raise the temperature of the room. Recalling a shooting experience, her co-star from 2008 Mystery Drama, Changeling, shared how she even slapped her for a scene during an intimate scene.

Changeling was based on real-life events, specifically the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop murders in Mira Loma, California, with Jolie playing a grief-stricken mother, Christine Collins. However, while the actress had great kissing scenes with many A-Listers from Hollywood, it did not go well for her co-star from the movie that she even slapped her. Read on to find out what he had to say about the experience.

During a conversation with MTV News, Changeling actor Jason Butler Harner shares how he was surprised to kiss Angelina Jolie after getting approval for the improvisation from director Clint Eastwood. However, Jason deliberately kept Angelina in the dark in order to get the best possible response from the actress when he kissed her. “She slapped me, and she held me, and she hit me, and it was great. She totally went with it. She’s really smart. She’s beautiful, but she’s really smart, and she’s a great actress,” revealed Harner while sharing the reaction.

The actor revealed he used the intensity of that interaction for the scene in the film. Angelina Jolie’s violent reaction to the scene instantly clicked what Harner’s intentions were as it turned out to be as the director expected. However, it was one of the most challenging roles for the actress as she was terrified upon taking the role and imagining anything happening to her kids, she revealed during the press tours.

