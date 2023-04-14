A New James Bond movie has been in the rumours for a long time after Daniel Craig left the franchise. There have been many actors who have been associated with being cast as the new 007 secret agent. However, it was also said a young actor would be taking on the role. Reacting to the same, longtime James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams explained why younger actors usually don’t fit when it comes to finding a new secret agent.

The audiences are yet to get over Craige’s portrayal of the secret agent. His character portrayal has swooned the audiences. However, since last summer, the 007 series producers have been searching for someone to replace him. At the same time, reports about a younger Bond have already been around the internet. Read on to find out what the former casting director has to say!

During a conversation with RadioTimes, former James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams says that younger actors lack the “mental capacity” to succeed in the role of 007. He talked about the age limit for the role of James Bond started in 2006 when male actors in their 20s were auditioning for Casino Royale, including Henry Cavill, who was 22 at the time. “When we started, it was a slightly different feel,” said the casting director.

“We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas. They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility,” added the former James Bond casting director.

McWilliams also added about how they cast then-38-year-old Daniel Craig, and he played James Bond for 15 years ever since. “So we kind of scrubbed that idea and went back to the drawing board and started again,” he said.

