Hailey Bieber is an American model, socialite and media personality married to pop sensation Justin Bieber. A few days ago, Hailey was under the wrath of Selena Gomez’s fans for allegedly shading her along with Homie, Kylie Jenner. The online feud between their fans kept us on our toes for some time. Only when it felt like things were dialling down, Hailey announced her own cooking show, What’s in My Kitchen? and since Selena already has her own show ‘Selena + Chef’ [on HBO Max], it’s obvious that the Rhode owner will be subjected to severe backlashes. And that’s what has happened! Scroll below to get all the scoop.

Hailey received a lot of hate from Selena fans, and she even reached out to her saying that she allegedly got death threats too. The Only Murders in the Building actress asked her fans to be gentle and stop all the hate. Hailey even started following her on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday [April 12th] Hailey Bieber launched her cooking show, What’s in My Kitchen? following the success of her YouTube interview series, Who’s In My Bathroom? The show will feature on YouTube. As soon as the news came out, Twitter burst with trolls calling her out for copying Selena Gomez always.

A Twitter user called SELENABELV shared the news with the caption, “Hailey Bieber takes inspiration from her idol Selena Gomez and starts her own cooking show.” Others soon chimed in trolling Hailey. One of the users wrote, “this is sooo embarrassing!!!”

Another netizen commented, “Why does it even have the same square graphic omfg,” followed by a third user labelling her as a “copycat”. A fourth user said, “HBO MAX didn’t want her,” followed by a fifth user writing, “Only the means girls will be watching them.” Another Twitter user said, “Naaahhhh Selena needs to sue that’s crazy.”

Hailey Bieber announces her new cooking show, “What’s In My Kitchen”, will be released on Youtube. pic.twitter.com/4XCbedZERO — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 13, 2023

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Tobey Maguire Once Admitted “Sneaking Pleasure” From His Iconic Kiss With Kirsten Dunst Describing It As Giving “Mouth-To-Mouth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News