Johnny Depp went through the worst phase of his life during and after marriage with Amber Heard. There was accusation of drugs, extra-marital affairs and of course, the two defamation cases that had the globe hooked. Ex-wife Lori Allison is now breaking silence and has termed the Aquaman 2 actress ‘horrific.’ Scroll below for more details!

For the unversed, Johnny tied the knot with makeup artist Lori in 1983. The couple called it quits within 2 years of their marriage. He later went on to date many leading actresses like Jennifer Grey, Winona Ryder, Kate Moss amongst others. The actor tried his luck in love with Vanessa Paradis and shares two children with her. It was ultimately Amber Heard who stole his heart and rest as we know, is history!

In a conversation with Popcorned Planet, Lori Allison said seeing Johnny Depp in court “broke her heart” and left her “terrified” that he would lose. She also recalled meeting Amber Heard and said, “I had met her before, I’d been to parties at his house and she seemed really nice and she was gorgeous and what’s not to love?”

Lori Allison continued, “But as the time went by and I would hear things about her – she who shall not be named – he didn’t seem too happy all the time. I didn’t see him a lot so I can’t really say. The things that affected me more were the things he said in court – I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him.”

Talking about Johnny Depp, Lori added, “He’s very private – which is why I don’t do interviews – and I think for him to come out so wholeheartedly was what he really needed to do. I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well. I think it would’ve killed him, well maybe not, but it just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him. I’m no angel, I’ve done my share of things to people but what she did was absolutely horrific and if there were things that I could do to her that were legal, I would do them! I would.”

Well, Lori Allison is clearly team Johnny Depp even after so many years.

