Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial will go down in history as Hollywood’s one of the most infamous lawsuit. The court proceedings, allegations, all the proofs in the case, and the final verdict impacted the actors personally and professionally. While Depp got his justice, Amber lost major film opportunities. The actress took a break and relocated to Spain for a while. But now, she is ready to make her comeback in the industry. Scroll on to learn more.

The actress had a significant role in Aquaman as Queen Mera opposite Jason Mamoa. But during the Depp-Heard trial, things got messy. She claimed that the makers ousted her from the franchise after her ex-husband accused her of lying about domestic abuse. Depp’s team claimed that she got the role in the first place because of his connection with the makers. Finally, Aquaman’s team announced Amber’s replacement from the film as they did not find her chemistry with Jason interesting.

Aquaman remained one of the last movies of Amber Heard. She was supposed to reprise her role in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, but as per reports, that’s not happening now. Despite the downfall in her career, the actress is ready to make a fresh start again. According to People, a source revealed that the actress felt mistreated during the trial and hence left for Spain for more privacy. They said, “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated.”

The source also added that Amber Heard was ready to move on from her past and restart her career. “This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves,” the birdie added. While it’s unsure when or with which movie she will make a comeback, Johnny Depp, on the hand, is all set to impress his fans with his upcoming French film.

As per reports, Johnny is “focussed on work” and will be making a comeback with the French movie Jeanne Du Barry soon.

