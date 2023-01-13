Johnny Depp has not been in movies ever since his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard and fans have been waiting to watch him. The lawsuit had so many brawls and stories that many also went on to believe that his acting career was in danger. When it was announced that he will be making his acting comeback with French director Maïwenn’s period drama Jeanne du Barry, his supporters and fans were delighted with joy.

Johnny Depp’s first image from the movie where he was dressed as French King Louis XV from the 18th century was circulated all over the internet. The fans appreciated his look from the movie and were eager to see what Johnny Depp will bring post the controversial trial. However, the movie also gets an ally from Saudi Arabia who will be backing the movie in the post-production. Read on to find out more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the recent development of stories, The Hollywood Reporter says, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival will be helping the French period drama, Jeanne du Barry. It will provide post-production support and financing as the executive producer.

Along with the announcement, the first image of the movie shows Johnny Depp Depp as Louis XV along with French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn as Madame du Barry. In showing support for the movie, the Red Sea Film Festival released a statement saying, it was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

Starring Johnny Depp as 18th century King Louis XV, the film also stars French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn playing the titular character of the eponymous courtesan, Madame du Barry. The French drama is inspired by the life of Jeanne Bécu who went on to rise through the Court of Louis XV to become the French king’s last mistress.

We certainly hope Johnny Depp’s upcoming french drama period will be amazing and just can’t wait to see him on the big screen. Let us know what do you think about it?

Must Read: Johnny Depp Is ‘Devastated’ With BFF Jeff Beck’s Death At 78: “JD Was By His Bedside When He Died”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News