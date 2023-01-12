Renowned guitarist Jeff Beck has passed away at the age of 78. The news has been confirmed by his family who’s requested privacy during this tough time. Now, reports suggest Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and BFF Johnny Depp is devastated and was near the legendary artist when he breathed his last. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Johnny went through difficult last few years after ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. He lost out on Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, as well as, Fantastic Beasts 3 along with several other Hollywood projects due to the allegations. While he was facing boycott all across the globe, it was Jeff who held his hand and provided him the much-needed support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of late, Johnny Depp had been touring with Jeff Beck and they did several concerts together. The actor also collaborated with the late guitarist on the album ‘18’. As per a report by PEOPLE, JD is completely ‘devastated’ and is struggling to cope up with the loss.

A source close to the development informs, “They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks. Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated.”

It has also been revealed that Johnny Depp “was by Jeff Beck’s bedside when he died along with some other rock stars.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Beck’s family released a statement on Twitter that confirmed his passing away. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” it read.

May his soul rest in peace!

Must Read: When Megan Fox Made Every Guy’s ‘W*t Dreams’ Come True By Wearing A Sheer White Lingerie Flaunting Her Extremely Curvaceous Figure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News