Johnny Depp is one actor who literally dominates the headlines every single day. While he’s usually in the news because of his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, today we bring you a throwback fact check story during their trial in Virginia court. Last year, Johnny and Amber were in a defamation trial against each other when the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s friend Georgina Deuters appeared for her testimony in the court stand and her fake farting video went viral on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was actually in April that Georgina appeared for her testimony. She happens to be the wife of Stephen Dueters who happens to be one of Depp’s employees. She was on the court stands for a while and was talking about a product, cream rather used to reduce the swelling and while shifting on the chair, it produced a sound which went viral on social media.

While the netizens were making fun of it and calling it a fart in the videos doing the rounds on the internet, it was actually the sound when you make a shift on the chair and your skin comes in contact with the fabric or leather on the chair.

Take a look at the video shared by Fox news below where Georgina Deuters can be seen testifying in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial:

You can watch the exact moment at 18:35 in the video.

Now take a look at the edited video doing the rounds on social media by Flickshot:

So now you see, it was one of the bizarre edited videos where netizens were having fun and laughing out loud looking at Georgina Deuters’ testimony.

Here’s the truth to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial ‘fart’ video.

