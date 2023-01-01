Amber Heard’s name has become a synonym for controversies. The actress never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances and one of the prime reasons being is her massive popularity across the globe. While Amber is often in the spotlight because of her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp, once the actress made headlines in 2020 for going br*less in a mosque in Istanbul, Turkey and got slammed by outraged fans on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Amber, who was in a legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny, recently shared a long note on Instagram revealing that she made her decision to settle a defamation case against the actor. Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2020 that the Aquaman actress went on a trip to Turkey and shared pictures on stories and posts on the photo-sharing site.

Amber Heard was dressed in a camisole that she paired with a head scarf and shirt. The actress was reportedly spotted br*less and it triggered fans on social media who slammed her for her dress sense.

Sharing her picture on Instagram, Amber Heard captioned, “Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city…”

Take a look at her picture below:

I don't see anything wrong with #AmberHeard's outfit. She visited the Istanbul Mosque for a few hours.

She barely has tits. (Should she have worn a vest or some pasties? Sure) and allyuh should be glad she didn't go half naked in a transparent, lacy dress. So #stfu #CHILLOUT pic.twitter.com/6oFKnJ6I3y — Anisa Mazaki – Personal Account (@AnisaMazaki23) August 18, 2020

Amber Heard has failed to show any respect to Islam when she visited a mosque in Turkey. Amber.. if you want to respect Muslims.. wear a bra and the hijab properly when you visit Holy property. This is seen disrespectful in Turkey and mockery to the religion. pic.twitter.com/EFbJXLgo5s — LuLunnnnaaa (@MileySelLuna) August 16, 2022

However later, the Aquaman actress did give a reply back to her haters who trolled her for dressing inappropriately to the mosque and tweeted, “Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b ‘written’ wasnt paid enough. I’ll make it easy(ier). “

Amber Heard concluded, “Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”

This triggered even more to the outraged fans and a user on Twitter wrote, “Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race. Posted while touring a mosque. Using a hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair and neck showing and br*less,” as reported by The Mirror.

Another user wrote, “Amber Heard is such a fake. She’s trying too hard.”

What are your thoughts on Amber getting trolled for going br*less to the mosque in 2020? Tell us in the space below.

