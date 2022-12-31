Fashion is something that gets people talking and 2022 only cemented this proof further. The 360+ days saw several stars in the West hit the red carpets at film/show premieres, fashion shows and more looking their fashionable best – and they had us thumbs us from us like Rihanna, Jenna Ortega, Kim Kardashian and many more.

While Hollywood divas appeared in front of the paparazzi many times in several jaw-dropping and eyebrow-raising ensembles, here are 5 outfits that got the whole world talking for several days following their debut. Wondering which outfits we are talking about? Well, scroll down and have a look.

2022 had quite a few fashion statement looks like Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2022 and Rihanna showing off her baby bump. Scroll down to know which 5 looks according to us were the most talked about ones

Bella Hadid At Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Bella Hadid walked for Coperni’s Spring 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week and stole the show as she arrived on the ramp in nothing but a bikini bottom. While posing in front of the hundreds present at the show, a dress was spray-painted on her in real-time and the iconic moment left the internet stunned. Bella’s off-the-shoulder dress got the world talking with some even wondering if the outfit would be worn by anybody IRL.

Julia Fox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐗 (@juliafox)

Julia Fox is a stunner and there is no denying that. In 2022, the model rose several eyebrows and got them talking with her numerous looks – especially the black one. The short skirts, the barely there bandeau top and the stylish layers over them, Julia really knew how to stay in the limelight and have people discussing fashion

Kim Kardashian At Met Gala 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

If there’s one look that every Tom, Dick and Harry spoke about in 2022 it has to be Kim Kardashian’s ensemble to pose for the paparazzi at the 2022 MET Gala. To the much-looked-forward fashion event of the year, Ms Kimberly walked the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress -the one she wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-president John F. Kennedy. While Kim looked a million bucks in the dress Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum purchased at an auction for nearly $5 million, the dress also became a talking point as pictures surfaced showing she had damaged it.

Rihanna – Pregnancy Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RİHANNA🔵 (@rihannaofficiall)

When Rihanna steps out, she always makes the news and her walking with A$AP Rock as they made the big announcement of expecting their first child together was no different. While the news alone was something that got millions talking, her ensemble – a pair of light blue jeans and a pink Chanel coat which was unbuttoned from the front that flaunted her pregnant belly to the world, got several more interested. Well, tell me you, not just this look, but every fashion piece Rihanna wore with a swollen belly was something to talk about.

Blake Lively At Met Gala 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

Another look from the 2022 MET Gala that got the world talking – and that too for positive reasons – was Blake Lively’s. The soon-to-be mommy attended the gilded glamour event and transformed in front of hundreds leaving them and her hubby dearest Ryan Reynolds mesmerized. The ensemble – inspired by New York City, saw the star walk up the iconic Met museum steps in a shimmering rose gold gown with an extravagant bow – an ode to Manhattan’s intricate architecture and a homage to the Empire State Building. During the transformation, the bow on the skirt converted into a cascading blue train -the design inspired by the constellation decor at Grand Central station and peeled off her rose-hued gloves to reveal a matching blue pair underneath. Her seven-tier crown symbolised the Statue of Liberty, which has seven rays.

Which look of 2022 had you talking about? Let us know in the comments.

